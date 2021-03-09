Watch: Sachin Tendulkar pranks medical staff while undergoing Covid-19 test

Undergoing a routine Covid-19 test in Raipur, where he is participating in the Road Safety World Series, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar played a prank on the medical staff. He posted the video on his official Instagram account.

The video shows Sachin waiting for his nasal swab sample and lets out a scream when that happens. The medical staff gets surprisesd and takes a step back as Sachin bursts into laughter. “Tension aapko hai ya mujhe hai (Are you stressed or me)?” he asks the staff.

Sachin posted the video on Tuesday and wrote, “I’ve played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood. Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Sachin, who represents India Legends in Road Safety Series, will be in action on Tuesday against England Legends. Last week, Sachin scored unbeaten 33 runs off 26 balls as India Legends chased down the 110-run target in just 10.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets.