Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Bollywood stars

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on National Sports Day of him playing a mini-game of cricket with Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan and other members of a film crew on Thursday.

“It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time. 😀#SportPlayingNation#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/sPqLUY08NH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2019

When a ball bounces awkwardly in the mini-match, Tendulkar says jokingly, “it’s a dangerous wicket”.

The video is part of a series of tweets by Sachin on National Sports Day. He was seen playing carrom at an old-age home, tennis with Vinod Kambli and two other friends in the other videos.

Sachin is the only cricketer who has 100 international centuries to his name.