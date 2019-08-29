Toggle Menu
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Bollywood starshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/watch-sachin-tendulkar-plays-cricket-with-bollywood-stars-5949083/

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Bollywood stars

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on National Sports Day of him playing a mini-game of cricket with Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan and other members of a film crew on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar and Varun Dhawan play cricket (Screengrab)

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on National Sports Day of him playing a mini-game of cricket with Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan and other members of a film crew on Thursday.

“It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement,” Tendulkar tweeted.

When a ball bounces awkwardly in the mini-match, Tendulkar says jokingly, “it’s a dangerous wicket”.

The video is part of a series of tweets by Sachin on National Sports Day. He was seen playing carrom at an old-age home, tennis with Vinod Kambli and two other friends in the other videos.

Sachin is the only cricketer who has 100 international centuries to his name.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android