Watch: Sachin Tendulkar learns kayaking in Thailand

India legend Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most active sportspersons on social media and on Wednesday, the Master Blaster shared a video of himself learning kayaking for the first time in Thailand.

Kayaking involves the use of a kayak, a narrowboat with a double-blade paddle to move on water and the rider has to navigate through the waterways with alternating side-to-side paddle strokes.

In the video, Tendulkar is seen learning the basics of the sport before quipping, “More like reverse swing” while manning the paddles. The video was captioned, “Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change.”

Of late, Tendulkar has amused netizens with varied content. Last week, he shared a picture of himself having a meal in a Thailand beach. Former opening partner Sourav Ganguly commented on the photo saying, “Sach.. I just saw u at phulay bay .. r u there.”

Earlier in the month, Tendulkar had shared a video of himself playing football as the FIFA World Cup fever reached its crescendo. In November, he was seen relishing lassi in Jaipur for breakfast and before that his experiment with traditional fishing in Goa had enthralled internet users.