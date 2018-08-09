Watch: S Sreesanth returns to the cricket field

S Sreesanth gears up to take the field. (Source: Instagram) S Sreesanth gears up to take the field. (Source: Instagram)

Banned fast bowler S Sreesanth was seen taking the field on Thursday. In a couple of videos posted on his official Instagram account, the right-handed quick bowler is seen bowling some deliveries. Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Control (BCCI) in 2013 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. The fast bowler later went on to challenge it by filing a writ petition last year.

The Supreme Court in February 2018 had agreed to hear the appeal filed by Sreesanth. “List on February 5, 2018 before an appropriate bench, as per roster, subject to removal of defects, if any,” the bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

All the 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, co-accused Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off by a Patiala House Court in July 2015. The BCCI, however, refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had restored the ban on a petition filed by BCCI against a single-judge bench’s order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer. The right-arm fast bowler was a part of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural T20I World Cup back 2007 and the ICC World Cup 2011.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd