Watch: S Sreesanth cleans up Tillakaratne Dilshan, sends offstump flying in Legend League Cricket

S Sreesanth stunned everyone with this brilliant swing and seam bowling during the ongoing Legends League Cricket when the Bhilwara Kings’ right-arm pacer clean bowled Gujarat Giants’ Tillakaratne Dilshan on Monday.

Sreesanth sent Dilshan’s off-stump cartwheeling as the batter missed the ball completely. Dilshan hit five fours and one six during his 36 off 26 balls stint. Sreesanth took 2/28 in four overs against the second qualifier between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Bhilwara Kings batted in a royal fashion to tame the Gujarat Giants and book a place in the final of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) against India Capitals. Kings’ batters out-muscled the Giants by chasing down a 195-run target in 18.3 overs to register a six-wicket win.

The Kings latched on to the chase from the very beginning of their innings as their openers — William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk — put on a terrific opening stand of 91 in nine overs. While Porterfield scored 60 off 43 balls, Van Wyk got 31 off 18 balls.

Once the openers were back to the hut, Shane Watson and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan did their bit to help the Kings race to their target. While Watson remained not out on 48 off 24 balls, Yusuf (21 off 11 balls) and captain Irfan (22 off 13 balls) played crucial cameos. Former Australia all-rounder Watson looked in an explosive mood with two fours and five sixes.

Earlier, though Chris Gayle could not work his magic, the Gujarat Giants recovered well to post a challenging 194/9 in 20 overs. Two brisk forties from Yashpal Singh (43 off 35 balls) and Kevin O’Brien (45 off 24 balls) after opener Tillakaratne Dilshan had got a useful 36 off 26 balls helped the Giants’ cause.

The final, between the Capitals and the Kings, will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.