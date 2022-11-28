scorecardresearch
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes seven sixes in one over in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals

Gaikwad's explosive hitting occurred in the 49th over of Maharshatra's batting innings when he took the attack to the Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner, Shiva Singh.

Gaikwad hit seven sixes in the 2nd quarter final of the Vijay Hazare trophy.(Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven sixes in an over against Shiva Singh in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gaikwad’s explosive hitting occurred in the 49th over of Maharshatra’s batting innings when he took the attack to the Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh and scored 43 runs off the over.

This is the highest number of runs conceded by a bowler in List A, alongside the Kiwis player WC Ludick.

In India, this is the highest number of runs conceded by a bowler in list A with the previous best of 35 runs by Hyderbad batter Ravi Teja in the 2009/10 season.

Gaikwad scored 220 runs from 159 balls which included 10 fours and 16 sixes.

Maharashtra scored 330/5 in their 50 overs. Karthik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh with 3-66(10).

Gaikwad has been a consistent performer for both Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings over the last couple of years. Gaikwad has the habit of scoring big runs once in.

“For him the runs in the big games mattered the most,” said Gaikwad’s coach Mohan Jadhav had told Indian Express.

Gaikwad won the orange cap for the Chennai Super Kings in 2021. However, he was benched for the entire season before. He scored 635 runs. However, prior to that the season before the young right-hander was benched.

“I told him that they have kept you to watch and learn. The day your turn comes, you should be mentally ready. You are lucky that you are not getting a chance to play; imagine if you got and failed, it would take a lot of time to get back (into the scheme of things). Just be ready for your chance,” recalled Jadhav.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 01:34:41 pm
