WATCH: A day after being run out by Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean turns the tables by warning the non-striker during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final

A day after she was run out at the non-striker’s end for leaving the crease early by Deepti Sharma in the third England-India ODI, Charlie Dean left the crowd at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium rolling in the aisles during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 final.

Playing for Southern Vipers in less than 24 hours, Dean bowled the eighth over against Northern Diamonds in the conclusive match of England’s women domestic ODI tournament. Bowling the second delivery of the over, the 21-year-old warned Linsey Smith at the non-striker’s end as she was tried to leave the crease before the delivery being bowled in reference to her run out at the same venue against India.

Charlie Dean less than 24 hours later 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oSCO6SrQp6 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 25, 2022

The incident not only left everyone in splits at the venue but also earned Dean applause around the social media for taking the run-out from a day before to her chin.

Chasing 170 in the final international match of the summer against India, England were tottering at 119 for 9 but were pulled out of the hole by Charlotte Dean (47) and the last batter Freya Davies. They reached 153, looking in control, as the game hurtled towards a thrilling finish. Which is when Deepti Sharma, the Indian off spinner, pulled out from finishing her action in the fourth ball of the 44th over as she spotted Charlotte rush out of the crease before she had released the ball, calmly taking off the bails and winning the match for India.

The run out has since caused quite a stir around the cricket community from fans, former and current players voicing their opinion on the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Dean (@charlie_dean22)

“I guess I’ll just stay in my crease from now on,” Dean had written in her latest Instagram post.

The temperatures have only increased regarding since the match as England captain Heather Knight, who wasn’t part of the for the India series after undergoing surgery on a hip-joint injury, contradicted Deepti Sharma over the fact that she had warned Dean before running her out.

Upon her return to India, Deepti had told the reporters that they had ‘repeatedly’ warned Dean about leaving the crease too early. “We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” she added.

Knight contradicted the above by writing on her Twitter, “The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given.”