India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Watch Rohit Sharma forgets what to do after winning the toss

Indian captain Rohit Sharma forgot what to do after winning the toss against New Zealand in the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and when asked by Ravi Shastri what will he do? Rohit took a long pause, scratched his head, and eventually opted to field first. Rohit’s antics left New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath in a split as the duo started laughing.

Rohit said, “I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we’ll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us.”

“Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.” he added.

Indian team is unchanged for the second ODI. On the other hand, New Zealand will field the same eleven as they did in the first game in Hyderbad which they lost narrowly by 12 runs despite Micheal Bracewell’s 140(78) heroics.

Tom Latham at the toss said “We would have bowled first as well, 1st international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here.”

“Looking to take back the experience, it’s important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn’t still pulled up well, so we’re playing the same team,” he added.