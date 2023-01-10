Watch: After Rohit Sharma’s intervention, Shami withdraws appeal for running-out Shanaka at non-strikers end

India bowler Mohammed Shami almost ran out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker’s end but withdrew the appeal after a light intervention from Rohit Sharma.

It all happened in the last over of the Lankan innings when Shami was steaming in to bowl the third ball, but Shanaka, standing at the non-striker’s end, had backed up too far.

As Shami whipped off the bails, the third umpire also went upstairs.

But Rohit’s timely discussion with Shami led India to withdraw the appeal.

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out); he was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant; we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played well,” said Rohit after the game.

Sportsman spirit shown by Shami-Rohit and let Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka.

Shanaka waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century, even as the others failed to put up any resistance.

Sahanka held the fort en route to his second ODI century that came in the penultimate ball of their innings.