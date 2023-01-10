scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Watch: After Rohit Sharma’s intervention, Shami withdraws appeal for running-out Shanaka at non-strikers end

Dasun Shanaka waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century but was almost run-out by Shami on 98.

Shami. Shanaka, Rohit Sharma, Shami Mankad, Mohammed Shami MankadShanaka was run-out in the non-striker end but Rohit Sharma asked the bowler to withdraw the appeal. (Screengrab)

India bowler Mohammed Shami almost ran out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker’s end but withdrew the appeal after a light intervention from Rohit Sharma.

It all happened in the last over of the Lankan innings when Shami was steaming in to bowl the third ball, but Shanaka, standing at the non-striker’s end, had backed up too far.

As Shami whipped off the bails, the third umpire also went upstairs.
But Rohit’s timely discussion with Shami led India to withdraw the appeal.

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out); he was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant; we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played well,” said Rohit after the game.

Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka.

Shanaka waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century, even as the others failed to put up any resistance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

Sahanka held the fort en route to his second ODI century that came in the penultimate ball of their innings.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 22:04 IST
Next Story

I find nothing wrong in what Urfi has done as a woman: Amruta Fadnavis

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 10: Latest News
close