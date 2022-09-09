scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Watch: Rohit Sharma speaks to Virat Kohli in ‘pure Hindi’ for the first time

Virat Kohli reacts to Rohit Sharma's Hindi during their post-match chat after India's 101-run win over Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma during their post-match interaction. (Twitter/BCCI)

Virat Kohli could not stop smiling and pulled Rohit Sharma’s leg after the Indian captain started talking in Hindi during their chat after India registered a huge 101-run win over Afghanistan in the inconsequential Asia Cup match.

Kohli on Thursday smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and ended his 1020 days long wait to score his 71st international hundred.

“Virat, bahot bahot badhaayi aapko, aapka 71st hundred. Poori India wait kar rahi thi, I am sure aap zyada wait kar rahe the. Aapne jo innings kheli usmein kaafi kuch dekhne ko mila, aapne gaps achhe dhoondhe, shots achhe lagaaye, toh apni innings ke baare mein bataaiye, kaisi shuruaat huyi, aur uske baad kaisi thi feeling (Many congratulations to you on your 71st ton. The entire country was waiting and I am sure even you were waiting. In today’s knock, we saw you were finding the gaps nicely, playing good strokes. Take us through your knock and also tell us how is the feeling,” Rohit asked Virat in an interview posted by BCCI.

READ |‘I was getting desperate to do something which was never my game’: Virat Kohli tells Rohit Sharma on getting his rhythm back in T20Is

“Itni shuddh Hindi bola raha hai mere saath pehli baar (For the first time he is talking to me in pure Hindi),” Kohli replied.

Both of them started laughing, and after a few seconds, Rohit replied: “Mai toh thoda hindi, english mix karne ka plan tha mera but abhi Hindi ka itna acha rhythm mila hai toh maine socha chalo hindi mey hi baat karta hun (I was planning mis hind and english, but I’ve got such a good rhythm in Hindi, so I thought, I should continue with hindi).”

With Rohit Shama opting out of an inconsequential contest against Afghanistan, Kohli opened the batting with stand-in skipper KL Rahul, and made the most of the opportunity.

Kohli reached the elusive three-figure mark after almost three years, albeit in a format “he least expected to”. His 71st hundred also puts him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead with 100 international tons.

“I was shocked to score a century in this format. No one was expecting it that i will score my long-awaited century will come in this format,” said Kohli.

“I was pleasantly surprised and I am very grateful and honoured.”

Virat Kohli also became only the sixth Indian batter to register a triple-figure T20I score for India after Suresh Raina, KL Rahul (2), Rohit Sharma (4), Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav.

During his innings, Kohli also breached the 3500 run mark in the shortest international format, becoming only the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to do so, who has scored 3620 runs in the format so far.

