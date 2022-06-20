scorecardresearch
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill sharpen skills in the nets before England Test

The video shared on the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team showed Sharma and Gill practicing a wide array of shots, including a pull shot.

Updated: June 20, 2022 9:49:19 pm
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit the nets. (Instagram: Indian Cricket Team)

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen sharpening their batting skills in the nets as India prepare to take on England in the postponed Test series decider, scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 5.

Rohit, who was rested for the T20I series against South Africa at home, defended few deliveries on the front foot, while also playing the pull shots against the short balls. Gill, too, looked to work on his game during the batting session.

India will be based here for a week and play Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match from June 24.

India will be playing three T20Is and three ODIs in England following the conclusion of the last Test. The team selected for those matches is likely to more accurately represent the team’s best limited-overs squad.

Before the Test match, however, a different Indian contingent will face Ireland in 2 T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 in a two-match bilateral series.

However, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will not be a part of the touring party to the Irish nation since they are included in the Test squad and will fly directly to Birmingham to play the red-ball game, which likely explains their omission from the T20 team that is touring Ireland.

