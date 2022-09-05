Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans after game against Pakistan

Wherever India plays, they will enjoy the support of the fans. The ongoing Asia Cup is no different, there are several photos and videos on social media where the Indian cricketers can be seen greeting the fans.

In a video, which is being shared on social media, Team India coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul could be seen signing autographs and posing for selfies with the fans after the game against Pakistan.

Coach Rahul Dravid was the first to accept the fan’s request, and he obliged and signed a few autographs before entering the team bus.

However, India’s star batter Virat Kohli, too, waved back to the fans, but he went straight into the team bus, while pointing towards his cramps, which he sustained while fielding.

KL Rahul was the next one, who greeted the Indian fans, signed a few autographs, gave away fist pumps to fans, and took selfies.

Lastly, it was Team India’s skipper Rohit Sharma who posed for selfies with the fans outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half-century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a T20 against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match.

Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.

India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field. Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 followed a 54-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay.

It was India’s first loss in the tournament as Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbor in the opening match last Sunday.

Sri Lanka, which beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game, will take on India on Tuesday. All four teams will play against each other once with the top two qualifying for the final next Sunday.