Watch: Rohit Sharma in tears after India’s loss to England in T20 World Cup

India suffered heartbreak at the T20 World Cup yet again, losing to England by 10 wickets in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

After the match, the cameras caught Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wiping away tears as he looked devastated after the loss. He was then calmed down by head coach Rahul Dravid.

It was another debilitating loss for India in a major ICC tournament, their second 10-wicket loss in the space of one year in the same tournament. Last year, they lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in Dubai and Thursday’s result harkened back to that fateful night as England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made merry against the Indian bowling lineup.

Rohit himself had a match to forget, scoring just 27 off 28 balls, continuing his patchy form in the tournament.

After a slow start where India reached 38/1 after the first 6 overs, it was left to Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) to mount a rescue, pushing them to 168 for six.

Nothing would deny England, however, as Hales (86) and Buttler (80) chased down the target with 4 overs to spare. They will now meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

“You cannot go and teach people how to handle pressure. Lot of these guys play under pressure in IPL and some of them are able to handle that. When it comes to knockouts, it is about keeping calm,” Rohit said in the post-match interview.

“We still batted well at the back end. Not good enough with the ball, definitely not a wicket where a team could chase in 17 overs. We just did not turn up with the ball,” he added.