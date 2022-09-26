scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Watch: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli break into wild celebration after Hardik Pandya hits winning boundary

As soon as Hardik wrapped up the win, both Kohli and Sharma broke into a wild celebration.

Both Virat and Rohit were impatiently watching the last over of the game when Hardik Pandya was in action.

India beat Australia by six wickets in Sunday’s third and final T20I in Hyderabad. With the win, India sealed their first home T20 series victory against Australia since 2013. The joy was evident when both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma broke into wild celebration at the dressing room’s staircase at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Both were impatiently watching the last over of the game when Hardik Pandya was in action.

India needed 4 off the last two balls and Hardik just stretched out his bat to nick the ball past short third man for the match-winning boundary. As soon as Hardik wrapped up the win, both Kohli and Sharma broke into a wild celebration. Kohli had walked back to the pavilion in the second ball of the 20th over when Daniel Sams had the last laugh after getting hit for a huge six in the previous ball.

Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli put on a century stand as they chased their target of 187. Yadav hit five boundaries and as many sixes in a 36-ball 69 and was looking unstoppable until he fell to Josh Hazlewood, with Kohli then taking over as he hit 63 runs off 48.

“It was a great occasion. We wanted to put up a show, and we did that well,” India captain Rohit said. “The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up with the ball and bat.

“In T20 cricket, the margins of error are very small. I thought we took our chances, we were brave. Sometimes it didn’t come off, but that is a learning we will take.”

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:07:20 am
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
