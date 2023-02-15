Watch: Riyan Parag imitates MS Dhoni during his wicketkeeping drills for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals’ young allrounder Riyan Parag imitated former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, captioning- “Riyan Parag loves MS Dhoni!”.

The 21-year-old was seen wearing gloves and standing behind the stumps and taking keeping tips from the coach. During the training, the other members who were at the practice asked Parag to imitate Dhoni’s mannerisms while keeping. Parag shook his shoulders the way Dhoni does.

Riyan Parag loves MS Dhoni! 💗 pic.twitter.com/5ZAqVhqaCf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 15, 2023

Parag’s coach can be seen saying, “Make a horizontal line with a 2-foot length. This will be your hand range, and you must sit in the centre. Couch and sit down with your hands forward. Your knee should be flexed as you receive.”

“Accha. Mahi Bhai, Mahi Bhai…Do this like Mahi bhai,” said Parag’s teammates.

Parag is one of the most exciting cricketers for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL. The allrounder has been in brilliant form for Assam this season in domestic cricket. However, his form for his franchise has been mediocre over the years.

Parag has scored 183 runs at an average of 16.64 in 17 games with a strike rate of 138.84 in the 2022 season. He will be looking to turn those numbers around this season.

Rajasthan was the finalist in the last season’s IPL. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings finished ninth in the table.

Last season, Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the side but was removed as skipper in the midseason with Dhoni taking back the reigns. Dhoni speaking in the press conference of the final league game of CSK in 2022 had said,” Next season, it shouldn’t be like they are starting from scratch.”

Chennai fans will be hoping that Dhoni’s captaincy will change their fortunes this season.

The franchise will also be bolstered by the addition of England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was bought by the team for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction at Kochi in December last year.