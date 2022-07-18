Watch: Rishabh Pant gifts champagne bottle to former coach Ravi Shastri

Rishabh Pant, who was named the Man-of-the-Match for his sublime 113-ball 125, gifted his champagne bottle to former India coach Ravi Shastri.

In a video shared by a fan, it can be seen that Pant, after his post-match presentation, walked toward Shastri; the duo hugged and later, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter gifted his champagne bottle to India’s former coach.

Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance and Rishabh Pant’s 125 not out off 113 balls carried India to a five-wicket win in the ODI series decider against England on Sunday. India won the series 2-1.

India won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets before England responded with a 100-run victory at Lord’s in the second match.

A special innings from Pant. Congratulations to India on winning the series 👏 Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/2efir2v7RD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaallO99XW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2022

Pant said he would remember his first ODI hundred for the rest of his life.

“Hopefully, I will remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do,” Pant, who came in at 25 for two, said.

After India were in a spot of bother at 72 for four in a chase of 260, the crack team of Pant and Hardik (71 off 55 and 4/24) engaged in a battle to outdo each other, as the tourists completed the task with 47 balls to spare.

A memorable #ENGvIND tour for #TeamIndia as we finish it on a winning note. 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cxPLXpoBvh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

Hardik grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs left in the innings.

Hardik reached a 43-ball fifty first before Pant got to his off 71 deliveries.

Neither batter took any undue risks and it was only when Pant was in his 70s that he thumped Overton for India’s first six. England at least claimed Pandya as Stokes took a sensational low catch diving forward from midwicket.

After reaching his 106-ball ton — his second fifty came off just 35 deliveries — Pant was in no mood to hang around. Willey disappeared to all parts as he conceded five fours in as many balls before Pant ended proceedings with a reverse sweep for four off Root.