Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Watch: Riley Meredith bowls a inch-perfect yorker to dismiss David Warner

David Warner was bowled by a brilliant inswinging yorker from Riley Meredith as Sydney Thunders lost the match by five wickets against Hobart Hurricanes.

David Warner was bowled by Riley Meredith on a duck. (Screengrab)
Riley Meredith bowled an inch-perfect yorker to dismiss David Warner during the match between Sydey Thunders and Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League.

It was an absolute seed from Meredith, clocked at 144 kph, swerving into middle, and Warner jammed the bat down but it zipped through and crashed into middle and off.

Hurricanes registered an easy five-wicket win over Sydney Thunder. David Warner’s return to BBL after a nine-year hiatus hasn’t been great. He scored 19 runs in the previous game and bagged a second-ball duck on Sunday, while playing for Sydney Thunder.

After opting to bat first, Thunder could only muster 135 runs on the board. Olivier Davies (45) was the top scorer for the Thunder. Ben Cutting (20) and Chris Green (21) were the other notable contributors.

For Hurricanes, Natan Ellis (4/24) was the wrecker-in-chief, but it was Riley Meredith (2/14), who set the tone for them. Patrick Dooley (3/22) was also impressive as bagged three wickets.

In reply, Hurricane were in spot of bother with scoreboard reeding 20 for 3 in three overs. But Tim David (76 not out) continued his domination with another half-century and helped Hurricane chase down the target in 16.1 overs.

Skipper Matthew Wade, who returned to the fold after missing the previous game, scored 30 off 22 deliveries hitting 2 fours, and a six added 79 runs with Tim David, whose 41-ball knock was studded with five fours and six sixes.

For Thunder, Daniel Sams (4/20) bowled an excellent spell.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:47 IST
