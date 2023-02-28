Watch: RCB start their training ahead of the inaugural WPL season

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) women’s side start their training at the Chinaswamy stadium in Bangalore ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premiere League (WPL) starting on Saturday. RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening game on Sunday.

RCB, on its social media handle, has released a video of players and training. “@ImVanithaVR’s nostalgia training at the Chinnaswamy stadium, the team welcoming @Danevn811 and Erin Burns, and @malolanr’s role clarity talk summed up our ‘work from home’ WPL camp. Here’s more on Bold Diaries.” they wrote on Twitter.

Indian player Vellaswamy Vanitha shared her experience of how her cricketing journey has begun in Bangalore at the Chinaswamy stadium. She also spoke about how she used to be a ball girl on the ground.

On the other hand, South Africa’s Dan van Niekerk and Australia’s Erin Burns shared their experience with upcoming Indians and how they are excited about the league and playing for RCB.

Earlier in February, the franchise named Indian superstar Smriti Mandana as the skipper and Tennis star Sania Mirza as the mentor of the side. Australian Ben Swayer, currently in charge of the New Zealand women’s team, has been appointed as head coach of RCB.

The 45-year-old Sawyer is also the current coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. He has also served as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) besides being the assistant coach of Australian women.

RCB has built a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names in women’s cricket — Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England skipper Heather Knight along with Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.