WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant run out sends Mohammad Mithun back to pavilion

Ravindra Jadeja once again reminded everyone that why is he considered as one of the best fielders in the Indian team with a sensational runout of Mohammad Mithun in the finals of Asia Cup 2018 on Friday. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the 27th over of the match and tightened the noose conceding just one run in five balls. As the pressure got to the batsman, Liton tried to break the shackles while attempting to go for a run after belting a lovely cover drive. However, Jadeja fielding at mid-off had other ideas. The drive seemed on course to the boundary but Jadeja dived full length to his left and covered a distance of 6.61 metre in almost a second and sent it straight to the bowler who whipped the bails off in a flash. Both batsmen were stranded at the same end and Mithun was run out for 2. Poor calling and some brilliant work by Jadeja led to the fourth wicket.

Earlier, Jadeja was brought back to the side after Axar Patel was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury. Speaking on the comeback Jadeja said, “I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days.” “Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven’t been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that’s all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further,” ICC quoted him as saying.

