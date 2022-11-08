Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin’s unique way to identify his jersey

In a viral video, senior India spinner R Ashwin can be seen sniffing his clothes during the toss ceremony in India’s final Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

Ashwin Anna Supremacy This is the right way to find your clothes pic.twitter.com/a9YSakerU4 — chintubaba (@chintamani0d) November 7, 2022

In the video shared by a fan on Twitter, Team India captain Rohit Sharma was speaking to Ian Bishop during the toss. In the meantime, Ashwin was seen collecting his jersey from the ground. Finding two similar jerseys, he sniffs both and after identifying his own, he throws the other one down and leaves.

In the match, Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 not out off just 25 balls as India finished with 186 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin returning figures of 3-22.

In reply, Zimbabwe struggled to get going against India’s pacers.

It was reduced to 36-5 in 7.3 overs.

Sikandar Raza put up some resistance with 34 off 24 balls before he was out caught off Pandya.

Ryan Burl hit five fours and a six to score 35 off 22 balls.

Ashwin then struck late to pick up three wickets in 10 balls to help finish off the match.

In the semifinals, India will face England in Adelaide on Thursday.