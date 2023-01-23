Watch: Rashid Khan takes 500 T20 wickets in SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan completed a total of 500 T20 wickets in the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals. Cape Town skipper Rashid completed the milestone by taking the wicket of Cylde Fortuin.

He is the second-ever player to achieve this feat, with only Dwayne Bravo (614) before him. In the match, Rashid took 3 wickets for just 16 runs as his team restricted the Capitals to 182/8 in 20 overs.

Last year, Rashid was named as the Afghanistan T20I captain by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), replacing Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan’s elimination from the T20 World Cup. This will be Rashid’s second stint as captain.

Earlier this month, Rashid had said he would ‘consider’ his future in the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan scheduled in March.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March,” Rashid had said.

“I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

In a statement, Cricket Australia had said the decision to withdraw from the men’s ODIs followed recent Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.