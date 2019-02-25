WATCH: Rashid Khan emulates Lasith Malinga to pick 4 wickets in 4 balls

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick and became the first bowler to bag four wickets in four deliveries in Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday. With his impressive bowling performance in the third and final T20I against Ireland in Dehradun, Khan also became the seventh bowler to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.

Courtesy of Khan’s sensational bowling performance Afghanistan swept the T20I series by a margin of 3-0 against the Irish.

Chasing a target of 211 for victory, Ireland were restricted to 178/8 as Khan returned with figures of 5/27. In the 17th over of the game, the wristspinner got rid off Dockrell, Getkate and Simi to become the first Afghanistan bowler to grab a hat-trick. This was his second five-wicket haul in the format.

In the process, he also became the 2nd bowler after Lasith Malinga to pick up 4 wickets in 4 balls.

Earlier, veteran Mohammad Nabi slammed 81 off 36 for which he was also adjudged as the man of the match and the man of the series.

Speaking after the game, Nabi said,”It’s a good feeling. If I don’t perform with the bat, I try to do with the ball or in the field. It’s important to pass on my information to the younger players. We (me and Rashid) play a lot across the globe and it’s crucial to pass on the experience.”