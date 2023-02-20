scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Watch: Rashada Williams deliberately shoves Ireland’s Leah Paul after being run out

West Indies’ Rashada Williams has been fined 15% of the match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after she made deliberate physical contact with Ireland bowler Leah Paul.

West Indies batter Rashada Williams deliberately shoved off Ireland bowler Leah Paul. (Screengrab)
Watch: Rashada Williams deliberately shoves Ireland’s Leah Paul after being run out
West Indies batter Rashada Williams has been fined 15 per cent of the match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

During the sixth over of the West Indies innings, Williams made deliberate physical contact with Ireland bowler Leah Paul after being run out.

It was a horrendous mixup between Hayley Matthews and Williams. Matthews called for a run immediately at the non-striker’s end and Williams was caught off guard ball-watching. Amy Hunter calmly fields on one bounce and throws it to Leah Paul, who had enough time to whip off the bails. A frustrated Williams deliberately shoved off Paul.

Williams was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Hayley Matthews (66 not out) led West Indies to a drought-breaking six-wicket victory.

The result ended West Indies’ 15-match losing streak in T20Is and knocked Ireland out of the tournament with a third straight loss in the competition. Ireland have never won a match at a Women’s T20 World Cup.

