Watch: Rahul Dravid passes it on to Prithvi Shaw to congratulate India U-19 Women’s World Cup winning team

Indian men’s and women’s senior cricket teams were seen celebrating India’s under-19 women’s T20 team after the Shafali Verma led-team put up a terrific display in the final against England to emerge as the first-ever winners at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Team India coach Rahul Dravid said,”Today was the landmark day for India under-19 Women’s cricket team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on winning Under-19 Boys captain to pass on a message to young girls.”

Prithvi Shaw, who led the India Under-19 team to lift the trophy in 2018 in New Zealand, said,” I think, it’s a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the under-19 Women’s team. So Congratulations!” It was the fourth world title for India’s young guns.

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

Meanwhile, senior women’s team members can also be seen shouting and dancing after the under-19 team’s historic win.

Led by a superb bowling performance and an impressive fielding display, India had England on the back foot right from the word go after opting to bowl first in the final. Bowling England out for 68, India chased down the target with seven wickets and six overs to spare, sparking off huge celebrations in the camp.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India’s march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

