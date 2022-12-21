Watch: Rahul Dravid shares batting tips with Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of 2nd Test

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was seen spending time with Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the second Test at Mirpur. Dravid can also be seen sharing some batting tips with the Bangladesh batter.

Mushfiqur Rahim was clean bowled for 28 runs by Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings, while Axar Patel got the better of him for 23 runs in the second innings of the first Test. Mushfiqur sought Dravid’s help in tackling the spinners. With multiple hand gestures, the India head coach tried to explain to Mushfiqur how to play against spinners. After their discussion, Mushfiqur was seen hugging Dravid to express his gratitude.

India skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the second Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Thursday, as he has not made a full recovery from a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-less India will face the hosts in the second Test from Thursday.

He is under the care of the BCCI medical team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Pacer Naveep Saini, who had made a comeback into the Test team, is also out of the game with an abdominal muscle strain.

K L Rahul will continue to lead the side in Rohit’s absence with Cheteshwar Pujara being his deputy. India lead the two-Test series 1-0 after a convincing win in Chattogram.

India’s updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.