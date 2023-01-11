scorecardresearch
Watch: Rahul Dravid celebrates his 50th birthday with Indian team

The video released on Twitter by BCCI was captioned "A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid ". In the video, Dravid was seen cutting a cake while everyone sang Happy Birthday to him.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid celebrating his birthday. (Screengrab)

Indian coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday with his staff and players in Kolkata on the eve of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed on Wednesday.

The video released on Twitter by BCCI was captioned “A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 😃🎂”. In the video, Dravid was seen cutting a cake while everyone sang Happy Birthday to him.

In the video, it also showed the Indian team members reaching a Kolkata hotel by a bus. India will walk into the second match at Eden Gardens looking to seal the series having defended a mammoth 374 on the back on a century from Virat Kohli and fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Despite being the highest run scorer in the T20Is and having hit his third ton in six months, Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the lineup in the first match. Given his form, India are expected to start him going into the second match. With the top three looking in fine tune and KL Rahul in as the wicketkeeper in the middle order, Shreyas Iyer may have to sit out if the above happens.

Mohammad Shami marked his return to the Indian lineup after sustaining a shoulder injury ahead of the ODI series in Bangladesh. The experienced quick, however, leaked runs towards the end of the first ODI and with an economy of 7.40 was the most expensive in the Indian lineup. However, more importantly ahead of the Australia Test series, with questions hovering around Jasprit Bumrah’s match fitness, the team management are likely to go light on him. Arshdeep Singh may find a way back into the XI.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 21:16 IST
Joao Felix will make a difference in front of goal – Potter

