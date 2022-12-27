scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Watch Kagiso Rabada the Pied Piper: Makes the MCG crowd follow his moves

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Rabada could be seen fielding near the boundary line while the crowd in the stands cheering him & following his actions.

Fans at the MCG imitate SA bowler Kagiso Rabada. (Twitter/Videograb)
In a funny incident during the ongoing Test between Australia and South Africa, fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) were seen enjoying and imitating South African bowler Kagiso Rabada’s bowling action.

The video is captioned as: “Kagiso Rabada having some fun with the crowd. Legend.”

Watch:

The 27-year-old took eight wickets in Brisbane, including four in a memorable burst to rattle Australia during its second innings. But Rabada was the most expensive of the South African seamers on the Gabba green top.

In today’s game, so far, the Proteas bowler has picked only 1 wicket, leaking 94 runs. Australia lead South Africa by 197 runs with 7 wickets remaining on the second day of the 2nd Test.

Meanwhile, Australia batter David Warner achieved yet another milestone as he smashed a twin ton in his 100th Test match. Warner is the only batter behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to achieve the feat.

He completed his double-century in 254 balls. The innings consisted of two sixes and sixteen fours.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:46:08 pm
Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
