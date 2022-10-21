Watch: R Ashwin photobombs Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik in ‘zen mode’ during Team India’s pre-T20 WC photoshoot

Team India seem to be in high spirits ahead of the start of their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Blue gathered for a pre-tournament photoshoot ahead of the tournament but also had some fun of their own. In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team can be seen having a good time.

Go behind the scenes with India 👀#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/e94BiafypM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 21, 2022

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin can be seen photobombing Team India’s skipper Rohit Sharma. While wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was soaking up the atmosphere from the empty stand of the MCG.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul were giving the pre-tournament interviews.

India is heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought and claiming their second title thanks to a side packed with talent with both bat and ball.

Failure to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2021 edition, including a ten-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan, still stings and serves as motivation to go at least one better this time around – not that any more will be needed.

They face Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan in Group 2 of the Super 12, alongside the Netherlands and the winner from Group B from the First Round.