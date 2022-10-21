scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Watch: R Ashwin photobombs Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik in ‘zen mode’ during Team India’s pre-T20 WC photoshoot

India will play their opening game against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik (left), Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin during India's Pre-tournament photoshoot. (Screengrab)

Team India seem to be in high spirits ahead of the start of their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Blue gathered for a pre-tournament photoshoot ahead of the tournament but also had some fun of their own. In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team can be seen having a good time.

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin can be seen photobombing Team India’s skipper Rohit Sharma. While wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was soaking up the atmosphere from the empty stand of the MCG.

READ |T20 World Cup: 90% chance of rain on the day of India vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul were giving the pre-tournament interviews.

India is heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought and claiming their second title thanks to a side packed with talent with both bat and ball.

Failure to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2021 edition, including a ten-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan, still stings and serves as motivation to go at least one better this time around – not that any more will be needed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

They face Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan in Group 2 of the Super 12, alongside the Netherlands and the winner from Group B from the First Round.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:37:15 am
Next Story

Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Oct 21. Here are the affected areas

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 21: Latest News