Watch: Pujara’s dropped catch results in 5-run penalty for India

The second day of the third Test between India and South Africa has not been short of memorable moments thus far with a wicket falling in just the second ball of the day when Jasprit Bumrah snared Aiden Markram.

Another bizarre incident that transpired was when a ball ricocheted off Cheteshwar Pujara and struck a helmet that was lying idle and South Africa was awarded 5 runs as a penalty. All of this happened after the catcher couldn’t hold onto a catch-off Temba Bavuma. According to ICC rules, the fielding team gets five penalty runs for such a ‘mistake.’

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami bowled a magical over to get two wickets in three balls as India forced South Africa to press the panic button going into tea at 176 for 7.

South Africa still need 48 runs to cross India’s first innings score of 223 and a lot will depend on South Africa’s find of the series Keegan Petersen (70 batting), who remained solid at one end despite three wickets tumbling at the other.

The session also turned out to be a good one for Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also completed a personal milestone of 100 catches in Test cricket with a couple of smart pouches in the slip cordon.

If Umesh Yadav (12-3-50-2) set up the session with an conventional outswinger that saw Rassie van Der Dussen (21) edging one to Kohli at second slip, Shami (16-4-39-2) removed the dogged Temba Bavuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0) with two ideal Test match deliveries in the 56th over.

The deliveries had everything, upright seam and pitched fuller on the off-stump with just about adequate movement.

Bavuma was caught low by a diving Kohli while Rishabh Pant had a smart take to remove his opposite number.

At stroke of tea, Jasprit Bumrah (17.2-6-29-3), who has been incredible in the two sessions, settled his scores with Marco Jansen sending his off-stump for a walk.