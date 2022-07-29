Watch: ‘Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga kya?’— Rohit Sharma reacts when asked about Ojha’s comment on friendship with Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are one of the most dominating opening pairs in ODI cricket since they started to open for India. As India’s opening pair, Rohit and Dhawan have mustered 5125 runs, including 15 half-century and 18-century stands.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan has, in fact, led India to a 3-0 series win over West Indies in the ODIs.

Ahead of the first T20Is, a reporter asked the Indian captain about his on-field rapport with Shikhar Dhawan.

“Your old friend Pragyan Ojha has commented that the way Tendulkar and Ganguly’s professional relationship turned into a friendship by opening the innings together, Shikhar and you have part of a friendship too. Tell us something about it?” the reporter asked the India captain.

Rohit gave a hilarious reply and said: “Pragyan? Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga hai kya? Sahi hai, chalo achhi baat hai (Pragyan? Has he started doing commentary? Well, alright, it’s good).”

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha in a Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View, had said that Shikhar Dhawan should open with Rohit Sharma in the ODIs.

“I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He’s in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He’s the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships,” said Ojha.

“They have both done a brilliant job together. I think in world cricket they are third or fourth [sic: fourth highest in ODIs as an opening pair] and Rohit believes that if someone is consistently performing or has done really well over the years, he can’t be discarded. Rohit definitely gives you that cushion and it’s a good thing, because in ICC events, you need that little bit of experience. Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change,” he added.