scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Watch: Pommie Mbangwa’s elation at commentary box after Zimbabwe’s famous win over Pakistan

The former Zimbabwe player's reactions were lauded by the netizens and many former and current cricketers.

PAK vs ZIM, ZIM vs PAK, T20 world cupPommie Mbangwa who was in the AIR at the time as a commentator was over the moon as Zimbabwe was victorious at the end. His reactions were lauded by the netizens and many former and current cricketers.

Mpumelelo Mbangwa gave one of the iconic commentary moments on Thursday at Optus stadium in Perth.
In a T20 World Cup thriller, Zimbabwe snatched a famous victory from the Men in Green by one run.

Pommie Mbangwa who was in the AIR at the time as a commentator was over the moon as Zimbabwe was victorious at the end. His reactions were lauded by the netizens and many former and current cricketers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pakistan’s Bazid Khan who was next to the former Zimbabwe player seemed shellshocked by what had just happened.
Pakistan entered as favourites into the World Cup with a formidable pace attack and a consistent opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lost their opening two games in this World Cup.

Zimbabwe on the other hand after plucking a point against South Africa in a game where rain played its part now are level with South Africa in the group on three points.

Elsewhere in group two, India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs which had bolstered their run rate and South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 104 runs.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The odds are against Pakistan to make it to the semifinal after the Thursday encounter. They will face the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth.

Zimbabwe will face the Netherlands at Gabba in Brisbane. Pakistan has to win every game from here to give themselves a chance to qualify for the semis and hope a few results go their way in the group.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target
Advertisement

South Africa Vs India on Sunday at Perth may have huge say on Pakistan’s chances.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 12:51:46 pm
Next Story

Redmi Note 12 series finally brings 5G across the popular mid-range series

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News