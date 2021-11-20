Watch: Pitch invader rushes towards Rohit Sharma, detained

The fans are back. So are the pitch-invaders.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was in for a surprise when a pitch invader started rushing towards him during the second T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

During the first innings, one of the fans breached the security and rushed straight to Rohit, who was standing at mid-on, trying to touch his feet before being taken away by the security. Fans at the stadium were quick to make a video of the incident and share on social media.

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/FyoE2BUZ5w — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021

Rohit’s team crushed the Blackcaps by seven wickets and won the three-match series by 2-0. As India’s full-time T20I skipper, Rohit registered his first series victory against New Zealand.

Kiwis started the proceedings after they set the target of 154 runs. Martin Guptill scored 31 runs in this match and became the highest run-scorer in T20Is with 3248 runs. He overtook Virat Kohli who was standing at the top of the list with 3227 runs.

Rahul and Rohit had a great day at the office as they both registered half-centuries. Rohit smashed 55 runs in just 36 balls and equalled Virat Kohli’s record of scoring most fifty-plus scores in the shorter format. India reached the total in just 17.2 overs.

Harshal Patel carried forward his IPL form and in his debut match scalped two wickets in four overs. The Purple Cap holder conceded only 25 runs.