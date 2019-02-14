Watch: Pitbull apologises for not performing at PSL opening ceremony

American rapper Pitbull apologised to fans in a video shared on his official Twitter account, saying that he will not be able to perform at the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony, scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

“I wanna start off by saying I was very, very excited to be able to go to Dubai and perform for the HBL Pakistan Super League cricket tournament,” he said. “But, unfortunately, what has happened was … it was such a long flight … they took the plane for a test flight, and when they landed, pieces of the engine had come apart.

He further explained that he tried his best to coordinate with the Pakistan Cricket Board and reach Dubai but it could not be worked out. “Between the Pakistan Cricket Board … we had tried our hardest to get over to Dubai. I just wanna say I’m sorry, I apologise. Deeply apologise for that.”

Pitbull added that he was grateful for ‘the love and support’ that he received from the fans. “Enjoy, have fun, thank you to HBL and Super League, for even thinking of me to be able to come to the cricket tournament. Really appreciate it! Hope to see you guys next year or any time soon,” he promised, before signing off with a wave of his hand.”

The Grammy winner was supposed to perform at the opening ceremony along with Marcia Barrett, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Junoon.

The season four of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start on February 14 and will continue till March 17. Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the opening encounter of the T20 league. For the first time, the league games will be held in Pakistan, with the first match being played in Karachi.