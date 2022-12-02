Watch: Pat Cummins cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite for his 200th Test wicket

Australia captain cleaned up his West Indies counterpart with a peach of delivery on Day 3 of the first Test at Perth to claim his 200th Test wicket.

Cummins’ rapid rise to 200 Test wickets is bettered only by Dennis Lillee (38 Tests) among Australian quicks.

And his average of 21.67 is marginally second to only Glenn McGrath’s 21.64 for the best of any Australian bowler who has taken 200 Test wickets or more.

In response to Australia’s 598-4 declared, the West Indies, resuming the day on 74-0, advanced to lunch on 150-1, still needing 249 runs to make Australia bat again. Brathwaite was unbeaten on 62 and Jermaine Blackwood was nine not out at the break.

Australia’s innings was built on double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith, 200 not out, after the home side won the toss and batted.

Bonner, felled by a Cameron Green bouncer after being hit on the back of the head, was examined on the field but carried on batting to score 16 runs. After another 30 minutes at the crease, he retired, and is being examined by team medics at Perth Stadium.

If Bonner is declared unfit to continue, the West Indies can substitute him under the concussion rule.

Brathwaite stood tall against the four-pronged Australian pace attack on a track that has livened as the game progresses. He batted a lot more freely against offspinner Nathan Lyon, who he swept twice for boundaries, and also danced down the pitch and hit him over long on for a six.

Advertisement

The veteran batsman faced 166 balls, hitting a six and five fours, before Cummins ripped through his defence.