scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Watch: Pat Cummins cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite for his 200th Test wicket

Pat Cummins became the second-fastest Australian to claim 200 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in his 44th Test.

Australia's Pat Cummins, right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kragg Brathwaite during play on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, Australia. (AP)

Australia captain cleaned up his West Indies counterpart with a peach of delivery on Day 3 of the first Test at Perth to claim his 200th Test wicket.

Cummins’ rapid rise to 200 Test wickets is bettered only by Dennis Lillee (38 Tests) among Australian quicks.

And his average of 21.67 is marginally second to only Glenn McGrath’s 21.64 for the best of any Australian bowler who has taken 200 Test wickets or more.

In response to Australia’s 598-4 declared, the West Indies, resuming the day on 74-0, advanced to lunch on 150-1, still needing 249 runs to make Australia bat again. Brathwaite was unbeaten on 62 and Jermaine Blackwood was nine not out at the break.

Australia’s innings was built on double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith, 200 not out, after the home side won the toss and batted.

Bonner, felled by a Cameron Green bouncer after being hit on the back of the head, was examined on the field but carried on batting to score 16 runs. After another 30 minutes at the crease, he retired, and is being examined by team medics at Perth Stadium.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

If Bonner is declared unfit to continue, the West Indies can substitute him under the concussion rule.

Brathwaite stood tall against the four-pronged Australian pace attack on a track that has livened as the game progresses. He batted a lot more freely against offspinner Nathan Lyon, who he swept twice for boundaries, and also danced down the pitch and hit him over long on for a six.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
Advertisement

The veteran batsman faced 166 balls, hitting a six and five fours, before Cummins ripped through his defence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:08:32 pm
Next Story

DigiYatra: These airports in India now have facial recognition technology. How does it work?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
close