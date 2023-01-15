Watch: Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa runs Rwanda’s Sharila Niyomuhoza out at non striker’s end in U-19 WC match

Pakistan pacer Zaib-un-Nisa was the latest player to be in the limelight after she ran out Rwanda’s Sharila Niyomuhoza at the non-striker’s end. The 17-year-old was bowling the 20th over and spotted Sharila leaving the crease early and took the bails off to give Pakistan their eighth wicket.

This is the latest incident in the ongoing dispute regarding the dismissal with various people having various opinions on it. Recently, leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s attempt to run out non-striker Tom Rogers in the Big Bash League caused a fair bit of controversy, although the third umpire ruled “not out”.

Zampa’s arm had reached the very final point of release. The MCC had then clarified that the bowler is not entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run out the non-striker.

In the match, despite a 51-run stand for the second wicket between Rwanda’s Cynthia Tuyizere (20 from 34) and Gisele Ishimwe (40 from 49), Pakistan’s bowling effort in the second half of the innings ensured that the african side were unable to build on that platform, ending with 106/8. Areesha Noor Bhatti (2/19), Syeda Aroob Shah (1/22) and Anosha Nasir (1/21) were the pick of the bowlers.

Rwanda kept Pakistan quiet initially, holding them to 42/2 at the halfway stage of the chase but Eyman Fatima (65* from 60) and Aroob Shah (20* from 21) went through the gears to take the attack to the opposition and sealed the game in the 18th over.