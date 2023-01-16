Watch: Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz involve in a bizarre run-out

Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz were involved in a ridiculous mix-up as both ended up at the same end.

The incident happened in the 31st over of the match. Nida Dar punched off the back foot to the left of the cover and was immediately off a run while kept saying no. They both ended up at the same end as Meg Lanning lobbed her throw to Beth Mooney, who removed the bails.

Oh no! A mix-up in the middle for Pakistan sees both Batters stranded at the non-strikers end!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/JCKKldbuSI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2023

But the question was which of the duo would walk back and after several replays, the third umpire arrived to the conclusion that Dar reached the non-striker’s first. Dar beat Kainat by a toe.

After being put into bat, Pakistan posted 160 for 8 in a rain-curtailed match. Nid Dar top-scored with a fesity 59. Captain Bismah Maroof also scored a patient 28.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen (2/22), Darcie Brown (2/21) shared two wickets each, while Tahlia McGrath (1/15), Ashleigh Gardner (1/15), Alana King (1/21) chipped in with a wicket apiece.