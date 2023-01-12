Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz stuns Kane Williamson with a brilliant delivery

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was stunned by a terrific delivery by Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz in the second ODI in Karachi on Wednesday.

This was after Williamson was clean bowled trying to play a defensive shot to Nawaz in the 35th over of the visitors’ innings.

However, the ball spun quite a bit and rattled the off-stump.

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of the dismissal and captioned the video: “RIPPER 💥 @mnawaz94 stuns Williamson with a brilliant delivery ✨”

Meanwhile, Williamson alongside Devon Conway(101) helped New Zealand reach a total of 261.

On a wicket that was gripping and turning Pakistan capitulated and was bowled out for 182.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

“We had Ish Sodhi, who has been bowling really well,” Williamson said after the game.

“We knew it would be a tough chase. We knew we had to get a little bit out of the surface … and got to a par total in the end.”

Advertisement

Pakistan won the first match by six wickets and the teams will now meet in the series decider on Friday at the same venue.