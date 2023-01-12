scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz stuns Kane Williamson with a brilliant delivery

Kane Williamson alongside Devon Conway helped New Zealand reach a total of 261.

Kane WilliamsonKane Williamson gets stunned by Mohammad Nawaz's delivery. (Screengrab)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was stunned by a terrific delivery by Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz in the second ODI in Karachi on Wednesday.

This was after Williamson was clean bowled trying to play a defensive shot to Nawaz in the 35th over of the visitors’ innings.

However, the ball spun quite a bit and rattled the off-stump.

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of  the dismissal and captioned the video: “RIPPER 💥 @mnawaz94 stuns Williamson with a brilliant delivery ✨”

Meanwhile, Williamson alongside Devon Conway(101) helped New Zealand reach a total of 261.

On a wicket that was gripping and turning Pakistan capitulated and was bowled out for 182.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

“We had Ish Sodhi, who has been bowling really well,” Williamson said after the game.

“We knew it would be a tough chase. We knew we had to get a little bit out of the surface … and got to a par total in the end.”

Pakistan won the first match by six wickets and the teams will now meet in the series decider on Friday at the same venue.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:02 IST
