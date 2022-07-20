WATCH: Pakistan’s century hero in Galle Test, Abdullah Shafique, crooning ‘Aye Khuda’

Abdullah Shafique can score runs. Boy, can he score runs. The 22-year old already has 700 plus runs in six Tests, averaging above 78. Four fifties and two hundreds, the latest of which is helping (as of now) Pakistan chase only their ninth Test win in Sri Lanka.

Much like his soulful batting though, Shafique has a soulful voice that has mesmerised Pakistan fans. His singing videos are big in Pakistan and across the cricket social media landscape. Here’s one of him crooning ‘Aye Khuda’ from the Bollywood movie, Murder 2 (2011).

Shafique’s favorite, as he had expressed on social media, is Tera Mera Rishta Purana by Mustafa Zahid from the movie Awarapan (2007). He had posted a video of him singing the song and playing the guitar back in 2020.

The young opener from Sialkot scored 397 runs across the three Tests in his first series at home against Australia and is someone who likes to take his time in the middle, having played almost triple the number of deliveries than his runs.

The Pakistan opener is currently batting in Galle in the first of the two Tests vs Sri Lanka, helping his team chase down 352 against a Sri Lankan team that very recently beat the number 1 team in the World Test Championship points table at this very venue. Even in this innings, Shafique has taken his time and has been slow and patient in the business of runs scoring, much like his songs.

Of course, the videos of him singing and playing the guitar will trend in Pakistan and on the cricket social media if he does manage to bat his team to the target. With 11 runs required to win when rain stopped play, Shafique batting in the middle having already scored 150, and four wickets in hand, that seems to be more likely the case.