Watch: Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain announces BBL arrival with triple-wicket maiden

Pakistan sensation Mohammad Hasnain announced himself in style with a brilliant triple-wicket maiden for Sydney Thunders in his first over against Adelaide Striker in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). The speedster also became the first bowler in the BBL history to take three wickets in their first over in the competition.

Hasnain, 21, making his debut for the Sydney Thunders returned with impressive figures of 3/20 and steered his side to a 28-run win against the Adelaide Strikers.

Batting first, Matthew Gilkes’ classy 93 helped the Thunder to put on 172 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Gilkes, dropped second ball by Rashid Khan, batted all bar one ball of the Thunder’s innings in making 93 from 57 balls, a knock that included nine fours and three sixes.

Hasnain had Matthew Short caught on the boundary, trapped Jake Weatherald lbw with his next, while a sharp Ben Cutting catch earned his third scalp with Jonathon Wells out for a duck, to leave the Strikers 3/25 after just three overs of their chase.

After being reduced to 3/25 with Matt Renshaw looking steady, Henry Hunt danced down the pitch to Jason Sangha and was stumped.

Sangha struck again in his next over with Renshaw picking out deep mid-wicket, falling for 30 and leaving the Strikers 5/65. But Adelaide slowly worked their way into the chase with Harry Nielsen and Thomas Kelly adding 45 before a stunning direct-hit throw from Gilkes had the latter run out for 19 with the Strikers 6-110.

Nielsen top-scored for the Thunder with 39 but the Strikers never threatened to reach their target, eventually rolled for 144.

The win moved the Thunder to third on the BBL table, while the Strikers are seventh after just one win.