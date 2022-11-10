Watch: Pakistan players sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ in a celebratory tone after their semifinal victory over New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of Pakistan players singing Dil Dil Pakistan in a celebratory tone on Wednesday after their impressive win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal at Sydney.

In the video pace bowlers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf alongside young Mohammad Haris are seen singing.

The good mood in the camp is after the Men in Green defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. Captain Babar Azam and his partner in crime Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries chasing 152 runs. What seemed to be a tricky surface initially was taking care of the Pakistan openers by putting up a 105 stand.

𝑫𝒊𝒍 𝑫𝒊𝒍 𝑷𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏 🤩🎶 Winning on and off the field 🇵🇰#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AXu7uuGPDP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022

Kane Williamson said after the game “Very disappointing to not make Pakistan work a lot harder. They were outstanding. We were outplayed.”

Mohammad Rizwan was announced the Player of the Match for his 57(43).

Mohammad Rizwan after scoring his 50 against New Zealand in the World Cup Semi-final.

Earlier in the innings Kiwis struggled after losing two early wickets in the powerplay and losing inform batter Glenn Phillips immediately after the Powerplay. At 49-3, the Blackcaps looked in a bit of a pickle however, Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell shepherded the innings for a while to take them to a respectable total. Mitchell and Williamson added 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Mitchell scored 53(35).

The Kiwi’s captain felt about their bowling “We were put under pressure early. Pakistan bowled very nicely. We managed to wrestle back some momentum with an unbelievable knock from Mitchell. At the halfway stage we were feeling it was a competitive total. The wicket was a bit tough”

Pakistani left-arm-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a brilliant spell picking two wickets in his quota of four.

Pakistan has entered the T20 World Cup final for the third time. They will face the winner of the India-England clash on Sunday at MCG.