Watch: England awarded five penalty runs in Women’s T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

In a strange incident, England were awarded five penalty runs during their game against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz during the 15th over of the innings while receiving a ball from the fielder removed one of her gloves and throws on the ground in front of her. The ball after the fielder throws back slips out of her hand and falls on the abandoned glove. The umpires then have a discussion and penalised Pakistan five runs for the incident.

According to MCC laws 28.3.1, “Protective helmets, when not in use by fielders, may not be placed on the ground, above the surface except behind the wicket-keeper and in line with both sets of stumps.” in this case the ball will be deemed dead. however, if it is not the case, “the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side,” the law says.

Nevertheless, in the grand scheme of things those five runs would not have mattered as Pakistan lost by a huge margin of 114 runs. The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second-placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan was never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England’s semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.