Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Watch Pakistan dressing room prank: Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan cut the cake on Haris Rauf’s birthday

Glimpses from Haris Rauf's birthday celebration. (Youtibe/Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of Haris Rauf celebrating his birthday with teammates on social media on Monday.

In the video, it shows Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan pretending to cut Rauf’s birthday cake while the speedster is seen shouting “Meri hein meri hein (It’s mine).” After a while, they hand over the knife to Rauf to cut the cake and celebrate his birthday.

The whole team is in a celebratory mood after Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday after beating Bangladesh. After losing the first two games against India and Zimbabwe, the Men in Green’s qualification from the Group looked impossible but courtesy of a dramatic result on Sunday in which the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan made it through

Later in the day, Pakistan beat Bangladesh in a virtual knockout by five wickets to qualify for the semifinal.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand on Wednesday at SCG in Sydney in the semifinal.

New Zealand has never beaten Pakistan in a world-cup semi-final. In three past encounters, in 1992, 1999, and 2007, Pakistan would triumph. The Indian Express looks at the three games to detail Pakistan’s dominance.

On the other hand, India will face England in their own semifinal clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Winners of both semi-finals will meet each other at MCG on Sunday.

