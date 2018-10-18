Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
WATCH: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali thinks ball went for four, gets run out in comical fashion

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali was dismissed for 64 in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Australia, in a bizarre fashion.

On Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia, middle-order batsman Azhar Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion. In Siddle’s over, Ali, who was batting on 64, edged a delivery past gully on the drive, and the ball ran towards the rope. The Pakistan batsmen assumed that it was going for a four, and he decided to get involved in a discussion with his partner Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch.

But in reality, the ball stopped just short and was picked up by Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer quickly threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who took down the stumps to dismiss Ali. Ali did not even bother trying to run back and just looked at the bails been taken off with a perplexed look.

The comical run out left twitterati laughing as several described it as one of the most unbelievable run-outs in the history of cricket.

Apart from Ali, Pakistan also suffered the loss of Haris Sohail in the first session of Day 3, who was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Despite the two quick dismissals, the hosts went on to extend their lead over Australia over 300 runs.

