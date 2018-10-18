WATCH: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali thinks ball went for four, gets run out in comical fashion

Azhar Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion against Australia. (Source: Cricket Australia/Twitter)

On Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia, middle-order batsman Azhar Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion. In Siddle’s over, Ali, who was batting on 64, edged a delivery past gully on the drive, and the ball ran towards the rope. The Pakistan batsmen assumed that it was going for a four, and he decided to get involved in a discussion with his partner Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch.

But in reality, the ball stopped just short and was picked up by Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer quickly threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who took down the stumps to dismiss Ali. Ali did not even bother trying to run back and just looked at the bails been taken off with a perplexed look.

The comical run out left twitterati laughing as several described it as one of the most unbelievable run-outs in the history of cricket.

One of my favourite wickets in the Aust-Pakistan test series live on @FOXSportsAUS . What was Azhar Ali thinking???? Run out after thinking the ball went for four lol @CricketAust @trentcopeland @adampeacock pic.twitter.com/DAWtG7h8UR — Andy Paschalidis (@AndyPaschalidis) 18 October 2018

Azhar Ali knows some innovative ways to get run out. https://t.co/sYLGsKOpNG — C. (@vanillawallah) 18 October 2018

Azhar Ali a moment before being run-outhttps://t.co/PmScvw098C #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/IXVQiWd0yc — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) 18 October 2018

Pakistan cricket at their very best! The two batsmen are chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn’t reached the boundary 😲 Azhar Ali is run out for 64! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ti5lwEnWUy — Deepak Raj Verma (@iconicdeepak) 18 October 2018

That run out is one for the ages… Azhar Ali has just raised the bar for his fellow batsmen to an unprecedented level… p.s – Coach Mickey Arthur’s reaction… 😂 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) 18 October 2018

Deadset, the most stupid run out you will ever see in Test cricket. He thought he hit a 4, he didn’t.https://t.co/8RKbnXnZVO — Tim Mackay 🎓💲 (@timqfadvice) 18 October 2018

Azhar Ali run out 😂😂..Only Pakistan players can get out in this comic way..#AUSvsPAK — Samy (@killysamy) 18 October 2018

Apart from Ali, Pakistan also suffered the loss of Haris Sohail in the first session of Day 3, who was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Despite the two quick dismissals, the hosts went on to extend their lead over Australia over 300 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd