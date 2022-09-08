scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Watch: Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash, damage Sharjah property after high octane Asia Cup match

Videos of the riots-like situation have surfaced where fans from both sides can be seen indulging in violence and damaging Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

AFG vs PAK, PAK vs AFG, ASia cUpTempers flared toward the end when fast bowler Fareed Khan reduced Pakistan to 118-9 in the 19th over by having Asif Ali (16) dismissed.

Social media is flooded with visuals of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans abusing, taunting and mocking each other inside the Sharjah stadium after the Asia Cup game on Wednesday night. Videos of the riots-like situation have surfaced where fans from both sides can be seen indulging in violence and damaging Sharjah Stadium. Accusing Afghan fans of the violence, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.”

Tempers flared toward the end when fast bowler Fareed Khan reduced Pakistan to 118-9 in the 19th over by having Asif Ali (16) dismissed. Both players exchanged words as Asif raised his bat close to Fareed’s face and they pushed each other before Afghanistan players rushed to separate the two.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

Pakistan’s number 10 batter Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan for a one-wicket victory that sets up the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, Shah hit consecutive sixes off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full tosses to take Pakistan to 131-9. A jubilant Shah threw away his helmet and batting gloves while sprinting toward the dressing room once his last hit sailed over long off and his teammates also rushed onto the field to celebrate the breathtaking win.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:13:21 am
Next Story

Delhi: Man uses Tricolour to clean scooter, apprehended

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for Asia Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 08: Latest News