Watch: Roving ‘Buggy cam’ breaks Steve Smith’s steely concentration on Day 1 of Lahore Test

When Steve Smith is in his zone no bowler can distract him, but on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan, the Australian batter’s steely concentration was broken by the ‘buggy cam.’

The incident took place in the 11th over when Steve Smith expressed displeasure at the roving ‘buggy cam.’ At that moment, Australia were reeling at 34 for 2 with Smith and Usman Khawaja were trying to negotiate the opening burst from the Pakistan pacers.

Smith and Khawaja have come to the rescue to dig Australia out of trouble following a chaotic start to the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore.

Australia slumped to 2-8 in the third over when David Warner (7) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) fell within the space of three balls to left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi.

An unbeaten 62-run stand between Khawaja (31 not out) and Smith (28 not out) guided Australia to 70 for 2 at lunch on day one, but the pair were lucky to survive until the break.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat on Monday in the third and final Test against Pakistan, with the batting-dominated series locked at 0-0.

Pakistan made one change after an epic draw at Karachi last week, when Babar Azam’s marathon knock of 196 in more than 10 hours led the hosts to 443-7, falling short by 63 runs.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as Pakistan went with three pacemen and retained the two spinners — Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Australia kept the same XI which toiled for nearly 172 overs on the last two days, but couldn’t force a win at Karachi.