Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
WATCH: Opening game of PSL 8 gets delayed as part of floodlight catches fire

The drama led to a delay in the game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, PSL, PSL 8, Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Super League 8, PSL 2023, Pakistan Super League 2023, PSL stadium fire, PSL floodlights fire,A screengrab from a video posted on Twitter shows a section of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Stadium catching fire. (Photo: Twitter)

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League got off to fiery start. Literally. The first match of the 2023 season of the PSL had to be delayed because a portion of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Stadium caught fire due to the fireworks from the opening ceremony, according to media reports in Pakistan.

Videos posted on social media showed panic among the fans as a part of the floodlights burned.

The fire was doused after the fire brigade was called in. The drama led to a delay in the game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The game was equally as dramatic as the build up, with the Lahore franchise prevailing by one run. The game boiled down to the home side needing six runs off the final ball and despite Khushdil Shah hitting the final ball for a boundary, it was not enough.

For Lahore, who batted first, Fakhar Zaman had set the tone with a 42-ball 66-run knock, with five sixes and three fours.

On Tuesday, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:00 IST
