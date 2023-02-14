WATCH: Opening game of PSL 8 gets delayed as part of floodlight catches fire

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League got off to fiery start. Literally. The first match of the 2023 season of the PSL had to be delayed because a portion of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Stadium caught fire due to the fireworks from the opening ceremony, according to media reports in Pakistan.

Videos posted on social media showed panic among the fans as a part of the floodlights burned.

ملتان اسٹیڈیم میں پی ایس ایل کی افتتاحی تقریب کے دوران ہونے والی آتش بازی کے باعث فلڈ لائٹس میں آگ لگ گئی… ریسکیو عملے نے آگ پر قابو پا لیا ہے#PSL8 pic.twitter.com/Td940KTWKP — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 13, 2023

The fire was doused after the fire brigade was called in. The drama led to a delay in the game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The game was equally as dramatic as the build up, with the Lahore franchise prevailing by one run. The game boiled down to the home side needing six runs off the final ball and despite Khushdil Shah hitting the final ball for a boundary, it was not enough.

For Lahore, who batted first, Fakhar Zaman had set the tone with a 42-ball 66-run knock, with five sixes and three fours.

On Tuesday, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi.