Watch: Ollie Pope’s stunning catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test

English Cricketer Ollie Pope plucked a stunning catch fielding at the silly point position to dismiss New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington on Saturday.

The incident occurred when New Zealand were 96-5 and Ben Stokes brought in left-arm spinner Jack Leach to take the ball. Mitchell who was 13 at the time defended the ball solidly stretching forward, however, to his surprise Pope around the bat took the catch in flash. The batter looked stunned at the effort.

What on earth 🤯 This is 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Ollie Pope 🔥 The perfect to finish the session! #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/hehHIe5UO0 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

The commentator on air was stunned at the effort too and said, “That is almost unbelievable, but your eyes are not deceiving you,”

Mitchell’s wicket put the Kiwis in further trouble losing six wickets without going past the 100-mark. New Zealand were 138 for seven when showers fell midway through the last session at Basin Reserve and forced play to be halted for the day, still, 297 runs short of England’s declared first innings total of 435 for eight.

Earlier in the day An unbeaten Joe Root century and a bowling masterclass by James Anderson put England in complete control as New Zealand’s hopes of levelling the series plunged with shambolic batting on a rain-hit day.

Though Harry Brook (186) was denied a double-century in a 302-run stand with Root, the former England skipper marched on to an unbeaten 153.

Ben Stokes’ declaration paid immediate dividends as Anderson, the world’s top-ranked test bowler at the age of 40, scythed through New Zealand’s top order with three quick wickets.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed another three and Stuart Broad one victim, leaving wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (25 not out) and tail-ender captain Tim Southee (23 not out) with an improbable rescue mission.

“I just think it was a brilliant call, personally, from him,” Root said of Stokes’ declaration. “We might not be sat here with them seven down tonight, so credit to him.”