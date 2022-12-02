Watch: Nkrumah Bonner retires hurt after being hit on helmet off Cameroon Green’s delivery

West Indies batter Nkrumah Bonner has left the field on Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia after having copped a blow on the helmet off Cameroon Green’s bowling.

Bonner was battling at 16 and was involved in a 28-run stand for the second wicket with captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Jermaine Blackwood walked out to bat. If needed, West Indies have two concussion sub in Shamarh Brooks and Devon Thomas.

UPDATE: Bonner is retiring hurt. Fingers crossed we see him again later #AUSvWI https://t.co/LNBHYBQC11 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2022

Earlier, Tagenarine Chanderpaul showed stacks of skill and application in his first Test innings, making an entertaining 51 before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

The debutant Chanderpaul, the son of batting great Shivnarine, faced some testing moments at the crease, and took a painful blow on the groin from fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Chanderpaul hit a boundary off his first ball in test cricket and hooked skipper Pat Cummins for a towering six over long leg as he dominated the stand under floodlight.

Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day.

Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.

Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on part-time offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist’s most successful bowler with 2-65.