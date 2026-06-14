WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy interrupts press conference to answer mom’s call

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After India’s seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a rain-marred clash, there was an interruption in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s press conference as well. This one left the player and journalists attending with a smile on their face. While Reddy was answering questions from scribes after his two-wicket contribution with the ball, his phone, kept near the microphones, rang. Reddy apologised to scribes and answered the call. It soon became apparent that it was his mother calling him.
Reddy had a sheepish grin while answering the call in his mother tongue. He then apologised to journalists and told them: “Sorry I have to pick this.”
The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot 😊#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/23OUBNZvYH
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026
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In the game, Reddy picked up the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (who had scored 102 off just 51 balls till then) and Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan batted first and scored 194. Thanks to India captain Shubman Gill’s 84 not out off 66 balls, the Men in Blue chased the target down with seven wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.
Besides Gill, Gurnoor Brar also impressed on his international debut, picking up three Afghanistan wickets. Harsh Dubey too picked up three scalps while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in the game.
While Rohit Sharma got run out in the sixth over of the run chase after scoring 16 off 16 due to a mix-up with Gill, KL Rahul (39 not out off 19) and Ishan Kishan (34 off 22) helped Gill in the chase.
At the presentation ceremony, Gill spoke about Gurnoor and the run out incident.
“Gurnoor’s pace, consistent lengths that he hit and swing was impressive. Harsh went for 16 in his first over but still kept tossing the ball up which was very impressive,” the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Gill also admitted that Rohit Sharma’s run-out was an unfortunate one as the Indian skipper at the non-striker end almost collided against the bowler, who ran across towards the ball stopping him from responding to the former captain’s call.
“Rohit saw the replay and said it’s fine about the run out,” Gill said.
(With inputs from PTI)
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