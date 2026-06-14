WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy interrupts press conference to answer mom’s call

After India’s seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a rain-marred clash, there was an interruption in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s press conference as well. This one left the player and journalists attending with a smile on their face. While Reddy was answering questions from scribes after his two-wicket contribution with the ball, his phone, kept near the microphones, rang. Reddy apologised to scribes and answered the call. It soon became apparent that it was his mother calling him.

Reddy had a sheepish grin while answering the call in his mother tongue. He then apologised to journalists and told them: “Sorry I have to pick this.”