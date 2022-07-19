Watch: Niroshan Dickwella’s excellent stumping to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella showed great glovework when he stumped Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq on Day 4 of the first Test match at Galle on Tuesday.

Chasing the fourth innings total of 352, Pakistan were 87 for no loss when Imam Ul Haq lost his wicket because of his poor game awareness. Imam was beaten by one that left him with bounce; Dickwella was alert to the possibility of Imam dragging his foot. So he waited and checked it off just in time to catch Imam off guard, and the on-field umpires went up to check the stumping.

Third umpire Rod Tucker didn’t had conclusive evidence to say that the foot is totally off the ground because there was a shadow.

Tucker watched the replay from different angles; the one from the square leg seemed to suggest his foot was in the air. Then he asked to slow it down frame by frame, and he says he is convinced Imam lifted his foot when the bail was off.

A top-class umpiring from Rod Tucker in terms of asking for conclusive evidence with different angles. Imam scored 35.

A bizarre way to get out but Sir Lanka has their first breakthrough.

Prabath Jayasuriya removed Azhar Ali (6) to get the second wicket for the home team.

Abdullah Shafique (70 batting) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (17 batting) are on the crease with Pakistan still needing 211 runs to win the first Test.